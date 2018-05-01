TV Show ‘Restored’ Needs Monrovia Home; Goodbye Liquidambar Trees; Super Senior; capturing Stormwater; Etc.

In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi repotted...
~ The HGTV series Restored is planning an episode of a home restoration in Monrovia this year, and they need to find a home to restore. It’s got to be a pre-55 home and you’ll need to put up at least $55,000. Details: https://goo.gl/aOqX7O.
~ in South Monrovia, along Myrtle Avenue and Peck Road, “there are liquidambar trees that are notorious for causing damage to the infrastructure and are in failing health.” So, the city is going to take some of the trees out, but will leave the holes for new trees.
~ Also, the city is going to drill dry wells to divert storm water underground, where, presumably, we can reuse it. Chi writes: “Water will be collected in new catch basins that will be installed on the streets and connected by pipeline to these drywells.” The drywells will be installed on: Atara Street, Diamond Street between Alamitas Avenue and Mayflower Avenue, El Dorado Street between 5th Avenue and Encino Avenue.
~ Ms. Joyce Leeman was been selected as Monrovia’s Older American of the Year She recently celebrated her 10th year as a driver for the Foothill Unity Center, she is active in her church (foreign missionary board member, led youth ministries, founded the food pantry Loaves and Fishes), organized food drives that fed several Monrovia families, housed foreign exchange students, assisted with outreach programs, is
on the board of directors of Children of the Shepard Los Wise Compassionate Center (which assists the homeless), provided care packages overseas, assists seniors get around to meetings and voting polls, assisted in hospice care of two neighbors. Comment: I’m tired just reading this.
~ Early-bird pricing still available for the 2018 Fountain to the Falls Run/Walk & Health Fair, the 6.38 mile out-and-back race from the Library Park Fountain to the Canyon Park waterfall. The race will be held on Saturday, May 12, at 7 a.m. Early registration fee is $35 and event day registration is $45. Details: https://goo.gl/JfrpHu
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment