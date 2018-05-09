News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

First Presbyterian Church Turns 130


First Presbyterian Church of Monrovia, at the corner of Foothill and Myrtle, will celebrate its 130th birthday on Sunday, May 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

- Brad Haugaard 
