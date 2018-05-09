News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
First Presbyterian Church Turns 130
First Presbyterian Church of Monrovia, at the corner of Foothill and Myrtle, will celebrate its 130th birthday on Sunday, May 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/09/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment