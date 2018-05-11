Monrovia Council: Historic House? Property Sales; Etc.

Historic Designation for this house?
At its next meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/ybq28a) the Monrovia City Council will consider...
~ Designating the House at 921 East Greystone Avenue an historic landmark and approving a Mills Act contract for it. The historic designation costs the city nothing but the Mills Act contract gives the homeowner a tax break and will cost the city around $1,808 a year in lost property tax. https://goo.gl/gMCdnq
~ Selling the property at 1528 and 1532 South Primrose Avenue to 123 West Pomona, LLC for an “above-market sales price of $1,695,000, or around $183 / square foot.” The property is intended for a mixed use development. https://goo.gl/awRzPa
~ Modifying a contract with West Coast Arborists for the period ending June 30, 2019, to add brush clearance and hazardous vegetation management service. That will cost up to $30,000 for the fiscal year.
- Brad Haugaard
