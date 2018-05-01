Pet of the Week: Larry the Dog

Larry (A452618) is a 2-year-old pit bull who loves toys. He can hear a squeaky toy from a mile away and will stop whatever he is doing and perk up. His absolute favorite toy is the Jolly Ball. Our volunteers have noticed he has good focus and is good with commands. While out on our Wiggle Waggle Wagon, he has met many children and is friendly to people of all ages. Larry has received his blue ribbon, so he knows his “sit,” “down,” and “stay” and is ready to find a home.
The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment