Fire Protection Seminar This Saturday
This Saturday, May 5, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Monrovia Community Center, the Monrovia Fire Department will teach a class on how to assess the fire vulnerability of your home. To RSVP, or for questions, call 256-8109.
- Brad Haugaard
5/02/2018
