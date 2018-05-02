News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Fire Protection Seminar This Saturday


This Saturday, May 5,  11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Monrovia Community Center, the Monrovia Fire Department will teach a class on how to assess the fire vulnerability of your home.  To RSVP, or for questions, call 256-8109.

- Brad Haugaard

