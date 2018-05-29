News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Police Blood Drive Tomorrow


Monrovia Police Department is coordinating a blood drive with the American Red Cross tomorrow, May 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Community Center at 119 W Palm.

 - Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)