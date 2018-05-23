News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Support Monrovia Baseball in Playoffs


Support the Monrovia High Boys baseball team as it competes in the third round CIF playoff game, May 25 at 3:15 p.m. at Northview High School, 1016 Cypress Street, in Covina. 

- Brad Haugaard 
