Monrovia Water Usage 'Skyrockets'; Shevlin Mayor Pro Tem; GoMonrovia a Hit; Etc.

In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ The Monrovia City Council has unanimously selected Becky Shevlin as our next Mayor Pro Tem.
~ Monrovia has dramatically increased its water usage. Chi writes: “Since Governor Brown announced that the drought in California was over on April 4, 2017, water usage in Monrovia has skyrocketed. In the 11 months following Governor Brown’s announcement (May 2017 – March 2018), water usage has increased an average of 23% on a year-over-year basis!
“In March 2017, Monrovians consumed just 288 acre feet of water, having done a tremendous job conserving and reducing their consumption 25% from March 2016’s level of 384 acre feet. But in March 2018, usage jumped up to a whopping 408 acre feet!” Monrovia is still way low in its water supply. To get to normal levels, Chi said, “the San Gabriel Valley needs 36 inches of rain.”
~ City staff discussed the GoMonrovia! program on a panel discussion titled, “At a Crossroads: Our Transportation Future,” at the 2018 SCAG Regional Conference. Chi writes: “I am pleased to share that our program was a hit with those that attended the session, and numerous people and agencies asked to follow-up with us to review the ins-and-outs of how we established the GoMonrovia! initiative.” Here’s the report: https://goo.gl/CpEFmf
~ Local community member, Liam Kennedy, invented ISS-Above, which lets one see a live stream from the International Space Station. He has donated an ISS-Above device and TV screen to the library after visiting with his grandson and learning about our science programming and circulating telescopes. The ISS-Above Display is in the Library Lobby.
~The Monrovia Fire Department will be doing brush inspections of all properties in high-fire danger areas of town beginning on or after Monday, May 15.
~ The LA County Assessor’s Office will host a seminar on May 12, 2-4 p.m. to provide information on the transfer real property, how to take your current property tax base to a new home, and how to save on property taxes.
