Toby: Excellent Mood Booster and Cuddle Bug

Toby is a handsome guy with a grin that can lift anyone's spirits. Just look at that sweet face! Toby is also an excellent cuddle bug. If you've had one of those days/weeks/years and need someone to boost your mood, Toby is ready to help. At eight years old, he's pretty cool and calm, but he'd love to be your buddy for walks around the neighborhood (and not to brag, but he walks great on a leash). He even looks great in a bandana, so get ready to be that person who wears coordinating outfits with their dog when you go for your walks!
 
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
 
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
 
- Brad Haugaard
