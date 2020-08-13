Monrovia Police: Cars Hit Bicyclist, Pedestrian; Unknown Woman Accepts Delivery of Someone Else's MacBook; Drunk and Cussing at People; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 6-12. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 380 service events, resulting in 76 investigations.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 6 at 7:44 a.m., officers were patrolling the parking lot of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain when they saw a male subject sleeping in his vehicle. They approached the vehicle and saw a methamphetamine pipe on the passenger seat. When the subject was contacted, he was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The subject was arrested.
Package Theft
August 6 at 3:23 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Lime received a text notification that her UPS packages were delivered and signed for the day before. She had no knowledge of this. She contacted UPS and confirmed her Apple Mac book and Air pods were given to an unknown female suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
August 6 at 5:04 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Garfield reported a theft that occurred sometime during the day from their vehicle, which was parked in their driveway. An officer reviewed a security camera, and it appears the suspects entered the vehicle through an unlocked driver-side door. A set of keys were taken from the center console. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 7 at 10:26 a.m., a caller reported a bicyclist and a motorist had just collided into one another at the intersection of Primrose and Colorado. The bicyclist was complaining of pain to his left knee, but refused medical attention. The driver of the vehicle was found at fault and was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
August 7 at 10:17 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle called police to report a subject at the location who was yelling obscenities and racial slurs at patrons. Officers arrived and determined the subject was intoxicated and unable to care for himself or others. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 12:34 a.m., a caller reported a possible drunk driver in the area of Colorado and Myrtle. Officers arrived in the area and located the vehicle. The officer observed the driver commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. After a DUI investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. She was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Trespassing Authorization
August 8 at 7:06 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Hurstview reported her neighbor had trespassed onto her gated property earlier that morning, yelling and screaming at the resident. The resident completed a no-trespass authorization against her neighbor and the neighbors were advised.
Petty Theft From a Vehicle
August 8 at 11:16 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Norumbega reported that two days prior someone took his backpack out of his unlocked vehicle, which was parked in front of his home. His backpack contained a locked, disassembled handgun. He waited to report the crime because he thought he may have misplaced his backpack at first and had been searching for it.
Stolen Mail Found
August 8 at 11:26 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Foothill reported finding someone's mail scattered across his apartment complex parking lot. The mail belonged to an Arcadia resident, so Arcadia Police Department responded and collected it. The Arcadia resident confirmed it had been stolen.
Missing Person Located
August 8 at 8:59 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington called to report a suspicious subject loitering in the lobby. An officer responded and spoke with the subject. The officer learned the subject was a critical missing from Alhambra. The officer bought the subject some food while they waited for Alhambra Police Department to respond.
Petty Theft From a Vehicle
August 9 at 7:23 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Atara reported someone had entered her unlocked vehicle sometime during the night and took personal items. Another resident in the same block reported the same thing happened to two of their unlocked cars during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Bicycle Theft
August 9 at 8:56 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Genoa, adjacent to the wash, reported someone entered his backyard and took his blue bicycle. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 10 at 9:06 a.m., a pedestrian was walking in a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain when she was struck by a vehicle at a speed of less than 10 miles per hour. The pedestrian was thrown a few feet and struck the ground. She suffered non-life- threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The driver was determined to be at fault and was issued a citation.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 4:43 p.m., a caller reported a subject in the area of Greystone and Mountain that he knew was wanted by the police. Officers located a vehicle matching the description provided to dispatch and initiated a traffic stop. When the vehicle came to a stop, the subject exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers chased the subject through several yards and streets. The subject was eventually detained and arrested.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 11 at 7:12 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Huntington and Shamrock. Officers responded and checked on the wellbeing of the occupants. Two people were transported to a local hospital for complaint of pain. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 12 at 6:59 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Canyon called to report a vehicle burglary. Officers arrived and saw the driver-side window had been smashed and the vehicle had been ransacked. The owner stated nothing was taken from the vehicle. Investigation continuing.
