Students! Name - Or Decorate - a Tunnel Boring Machine

"The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts is inviting Los Angeles County students in grades 1 through 12 to help us name the Clearwater Project tunnel boring machine (TBM) before it starts its quiet journey to build a new tunnel that will protect our local waterways. We also need your help to decorate the TBM with your artwork. To participate in our TBM naming and art contests, please see details below. Winners will receive recognition and cool prizes." Details: https://is.gd/2BMp40
- Brad Haugaard
