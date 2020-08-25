News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Caramela: Bright Eyed, Alert, and Friendly

One-year-old Caramela was found as a stray, injured, and in need of emergency surgery – but now she’s all healed up and eager to be adopted! Despite all she’s been through, Caramela is bright-eyed, alert, and friendly. Even when she was in a fashionable cone after her surgery, she still leaned into people’s hands for head rubs while making biscuits. In her foster home, Caramela revealed that she’s an excellent toy hunter. This well-rounded gal would be a wonderful addition to any home!

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)