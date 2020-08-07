Monrovia Water Meets 'All Water Quality Standards'; Two-Truck Trash Pick-Up; Water Conservation Campaign

~ "We are happy to report that, again, for 2019, the City of Monrovia has met all water quality standards." Here's the report: https://is.gd/YdcAAe
~ Because of the plague Athens was picking up trash and recyclables in a single truck, only sorting recyclables mechanically. But, as of August 1, it has returned to the separate collection of trash and recyclables.
~ Monrovia is again participating in the Wyland National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation. To support the city visit www.mywaterpledge.com and commit to conserving water. The challenge will recognize and award cities with the highest level of pledges.
- Brad Haugaard
