Dan: Sweet and Attentive, Likes Carrots

Five-year-old Dan is sweet and attentive, and loves resting his head on his foster parent’s lap. He enjoys watching his foster parent chop vegetables, and even gets a healthy, crunchy carrot to snack on sometimes! Dan came to us as a stray, but with a little patience he’s warmed up to so many people and discovered that he especially loves back scratches. Dan would do best as the only dog in the home, and just wants to be your one-and-only.

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard

