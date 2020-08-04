News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia's Xencor Reports Larger Loss for Second Quarter of 2020

Monrovia's Xencor Corporation, "a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases," reported a net loss for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $35 million, or 61 cents a share, compared to net loss of $16 million, or 28 cents, for the same period in 2019. It attributed the loss to "lower research collaboration revenue and higher research and development expenses in 2020." https://is.gd/PKqCfY

- Brad Haugaard
