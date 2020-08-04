News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Mina - Love Enough for Two Dogs

Six-year-old Mina loves attention, treats, and toys! Her foster family reports that she loves following everyone around and getting pets. If you stop petting her, she’ll gently put her paw on you to say “please pet me some more”. Mina enjoys walks and exploring, and has a tail that wags so fast, she almost can’t keep it still. Mina would do best as the only dog in the home, but she promises she’ll give you as much love as two dogs. She’s having a great time in her foster home, but she can’t wait to find her forever family soon!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)