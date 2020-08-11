Help a Monrovia Scout Help Those Who 'Need a Little Bit of Help'

"The blankets and sleeping bags can be used, but they must be washed before brought to our collection day. We are going to hold the collection day outside of the Methodist Church At 140 E. Palm Ave., Monrovia CA 91016. We will be out there on August 22 from 10 AM to 2 PM. We will also be collecting monetary donations if you don’t have blankets to give but you want to help. The money will be used to purchase new items that are still needed after the collection day.
"I just graduated from Monrovia High School as part of the Math and Science Academy. I am going to be attending Pasadena City College in the fall. I really like the idea of this project, because it helped so many people who are overlooked in our society. Sometimes people just need a little bit of help, and I am happy to offer that help for them."
If you would like to donate prior to the collection day, please contact Nathan at 253-0185 to arrange a drop-off time. You can also donate to: gofundme – Nathan Schwandt’s Eagle Scout Project
- Brad Haugaard
