News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Lunch at The Diplomat

Lunch at The Diplomat - outside under the shade. On the north side of Lime just east of Myrtle. Got the Beef Shawarma for $15 and a beer for $7. Ah! I’ve missed draft beer. So tasty. Shawarma was really good, too!

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)