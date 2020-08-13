News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at The Diplomat
Lunch at The Diplomat - outside under the shade. On the north side of Lime just east of Myrtle. Got the Beef Shawarma for $15 and a beer for $7. Ah! I’ve missed draft beer. So tasty. Shawarma was really good, too!
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
8/13/2020
restaurants
