Announcement of School Board Candidacy of Traci Gholar

As a long time Monrovia resident, I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Monrovia Unified School District Governing Board. I have lived in Monrovia for thirty-four years and I have been an educator for thirty-three years.
Prior to being recruited to serve as principal at Samuel Gompers Middle School, I served for twenty years in Monrovia Unified School District. Initially, I was a classroom teacher at Clifton Middle School and then I transferred to Monrovia High School in 1992. While working at Monrovia High, I transitioned from the classroom to administration, first as Activities Director and then, eventually, I became an Assistant Principal. In 2008, I was appointed Principal of Clifton Middle School where I served for three years. My passion in education has been fueled by the moral imperative to cultivate a public school system that functions with collaboration, positive restorative practices, and collective action.
I am looking forward to continuing my service as an educator by seeking a seat on the MUSD Governing Board. Being a member of the School Board will provide me an opportunity to expand my sphere of service from one school site to an entire school system and to help to create positive change for the entirety of Monrovia’s youth.
Now is the time to elect a Monrovia educator. Now is the time for a voice who represents the diversity of our community. Now is the time to bring experience, integrity, and inclusivity to the challenging work of reimaging the Monrovia schools so that they are equipped to meet the needs of our current and future realities. Now is the time to cast your vote for someone who will passionately fight for the education of all Monrovia students.
Please take the time to visit my website at tracigholarmusd.com to learn more about my core values and how you can support my candidacy. I hope to earn your vote on November 3rd.
