--->>>>>
Online Church Services
<<<<<---
Milk Truck Crashes on 210 Near Magnolia
An eastbound big rig carrying 38,000 pounds of milk crashed through the freeway retaining wall and ended up near Evergreen (the south-side freeway access road) near Magnolia about 2 a.m. today (Tuesday).
https://is.gd/NogBEA
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
8/18/2020
