Milk Truck Crashes on 210 Near Magnolia

An eastbound big rig carrying 38,000 pounds of milk crashed through the freeway retaining wall and ended up near Evergreen (the south-side freeway access road) near Magnolia about 2 a.m. today (Tuesday). https://is.gd/NogBEA


- Brad Haugaard

