School Board Member Ed Gililland Won't Run Again - Endorses Jennifer Anderson

School board member Ed Gililland has announced that he will not run again for school board. He writes:
Hello Monrovians! Contrary to earlier posts I made, I have decided not to run for another term on the Monrovia Unified School District Board of Education. After 15 years on the Board, making that decision was not easy. MUSD is special, and we have created a District that is recognized for excellence in LA County and also by several nationwide organizations and even internationally. I have felt privileged and proud to be a part of the leadership of this great organization. I will miss that, but have realized that over the next two years I have several personal issues that will require much of my time and will not allow me to give our schools the attention they need and deserve. We have a great Board and am happy that two of our more experienced members are running to stay on the Board.
I am also happy to put my support firmly behind an outstanding candidate that has given more to MUSD over the last 10+ years than any other volunteer I have ever known. She is smart, dedicated , and a very proud parent of MUSD students. Jennifer Anderson has been a wonderful leader for our PTAs, High ...
No comments:
Post a Comment