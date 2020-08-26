Free Youth and Adult Leadership Programs for Monrovians

Monrovia Area Partnership (MAP) will be holding free leadership programs for both youth and adults this fall.
The purpose of MAP is to use "education, training, networking, and activism" to "make Monrovia a fun, safe, and vibrant place to live."
Youth Leadership
The 8-week Youth Leadership Academy starts on September 9 and goes until October 28. Classes held on Wednesday's from 3:30-5 p.m. Participants must be in grades 6-12.
Sept. 9 - Get to Know MAP & Each Other
Sept. 16 - Caring for Yourself & Others
Sept. 23 - How to be a Leader
Sept. 30 - Virtual Tour of Monrovia
Oct. 7 - Virtual Ride Along with Monrovia PD
Oct. 14 - Public Speaking Do's & Don'ts
Oct. 21 - Career Day
Oct. 28 - Action!
Nov. 17 - Virtual Graduation @ City Council Zoom Meeting
Details: https://is.gd/ccyLmH
Adult Leadership
The 8-week Adult Leadership Academy starts on September 10 and goes until October 29. Classes held on Thursday's from 7-9 p.m.
Sept. 10 - Get to Know MAP & Each Other
Sept. 17 - History of Monrovia
Sept. 24 - How to be a Leader
Oct. 1 - Local Government 101
Oct. 8 - Achieving Community Trust (ACT) Program
Oct. 15 - Community Tools & Resources
Oct. 22 - Public Speaking in Local Government
Oct. 29 - Action!
Virtual Graduation Nov. 17 during live City Council Meeting
Details: https://is.gd/5J6GF7
- Brad Haugaard
