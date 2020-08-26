News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Free Youth and Adult Leadership Programs for Monrovians


Monrovia Area Partnership (MAP) will be holding free leadership programs for both youth and adults this fall.

The purpose of MAP is to use "education, training, networking, and activism" to "make Monrovia a fun, safe, and vibrant place to live."


Youth Leadership

The 8-week Youth Leadership Academy starts on September 9 and goes until October 28. Classes held on Wednesday's from 3:30-5 p.m. Participants must be in grades 6-12.

Sept. 9 - Get to Know MAP & Each Other

Sept. 16 - Caring for Yourself & Others

Sept. 23 - How to be a Leader

Sept. 30 - Virtual Tour of Monrovia

Oct. 7 - Virtual Ride Along with Monrovia PD

Oct. 14 - Public Speaking Do's & Don'ts

Oct. 21 - Career Day

Oct. 28 - Action!

Nov. 17 - Virtual Graduation @ City Council Zoom Meeting

Details: https://is.gd/ccyLmH


Adult Leadership

The 8-week Adult Leadership Academy starts on September 10 and goes until October 29. Classes held on Thursday's from 7-9 p.m.

Sept. 10 - Get to Know MAP & Each Other

Sept. 17 - History of Monrovia

Sept. 24 - How to be a Leader

Oct. 1 - Local Government 101

Oct. 8 - Achieving Community Trust (ACT) Program

Oct. 15 - Community Tools & Resources

Oct. 22 - Public Speaking in Local Government

Oct. 29 - Action!

Virtual Graduation Nov. 17 during live City Council Meeting

Details: https://is.gd/5J6GF7

- Brad Haugaard

