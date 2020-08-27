Monrovia Police: First Defrauds Him, Then Hits His Car; Packages Stolen from Homes; Suspect Punches Date, Steals Phone; Assault With Broom Handle; Man Attacks Bus With Fists; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 20-26. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 361 service events, resulting in 89 investigations.
Non-Injury Hit & Run Traffic Collision
August 20 at 2:21 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victim confronted a male suspect, in a vehicle, that had previously defrauded him. When confronted, the suspect collided into the victim's vehicle in an attempt to escape. He then drove away without exchanging information for the collision. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglaries
August 20 at 2:40 p.m., a caller reported her vehicle had been burglarized while she was shopping inside a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and discovered that another customer's vehicle had also been rummaged through while the owner was shopping. Several personal items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
August 20 at 9:41 p.m., the manager of a moving truck center called police to report seeing a truck she had reported stolen earlier in the week. The truck was currently parked at a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded and located the truck parked in a stall. The vehicle was recovered and removed from the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
August 21 at 1:43 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Mayflower reported someone entered her unlocked vehicle sometime during the night and took her purse. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Theft of a Package
August 21 at 1:53 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported a male suspect took an Amazon package from his neighbor's porch, then fled the area with it. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. They found the empty Amazon box nearby. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 22 at 3:49 p.m., a caller requested a welfare check on a male subject lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of Myrtle and Central. Officers arrived and recognized the subject from previous encounters. After speaking with him, they determined he did not need medical assistance, but was unable to care for himself due to heavy intoxication. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Mail Theft
August 22 at 9:20 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Encinitas reported that a package had been stolen off his porch. Officers arrived and were able to view surveillance footage of the suspect. The subject was male, in his early 20's, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants. As the officer was conducting his theft investigation, he learned that packages were stolen from two other homes in the same block. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
August 23 at 2:53 a.m., a robbery incident was reported in the 700 block of W. Lemon. The victim met the suspect on a dating website and they agreed to meet at the location. Before leaving, the suspect claimed he could not find his cell phone. The victim attempted to call the suspect’s cell phone to locate it. The suspect then punched the victim in the face, stole the victim’s cell phone and fled the location. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation, which is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 23 at 9:29 a.m., a possible domestic violence incident was reported in the 200 block of W. Pomona. Officers arrived and located a male and female subject at the Station Square platform. It was determined the female subject had struck the male subject with a broom handle. The female was arrested for domestic violence.
False Report / Fire Alarm
August 23 at 11:11 a.m., the Monrovia Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Monrovia police were requested after an employee reported she witnessed a female subject pull the fire alarm without a fire being present. Officers arrived and retrieved surveillance footage of the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 23 at 9:34 p.m., two vehicles struck each other at the intersection of Alta Vista and Chestnut. Officers arrived and found one of the parties was complaining of pain. Paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department were requested, but the subject refused any treatment.
Grand Theft Auto
August 24 at 5:06 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of E. Cypress regarding the report of a stolen vehicle. The owner parked his vehicle in front of his residence at approximately 9:00 p.m. the night before. He returned to the area at 5:00 a.m. the next morning and saw his vehicle was no longer there. Officers conducted an investigation and entered the vehicle into the stolen vehicle system.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 24 at 10:51 a.m., a trash service truck was traveling in the 800 block of W. Walnut, when a vehicle backed out of a private driveway and collided into it. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The driver of the vehicle backing up complained of pain. The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft
August 24 at 1:47 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Employees reported that a male subject walked into the location and took two iPhones and two Apple Watches, then left the location on foot. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 24 at 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Shamrock and Huntington regarding a traffic collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle. Officers arrived and found the motorcycle under a pickup truck. An investigation was conducted, and it was determined that the motorcyclist had run a red light and hit the front of a separate vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bike, and the bike slid on the roadway and struck the truck, which was driving in the opposite direction. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Vandalism
August 25 at 9:21 p.m., a subject near the intersection of Myrtle and Duarte approached a Foothill Transit bus and hit it with his fists. He caused some damage to the bus and fled the area. Officers arrived and checked the area, but did not locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
August 26 at 5:54 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Duarte regarding a possible break-in. Employees at the location had arrived in the morning and noticed the business was not secure. This investigation is continuing.
