- Brad Haugaard
Governor Will Decide Whether to Release Former Monrovian and Manson Follower, Leslie Van Houten
The California Board of Parole Hearings has again recommended that former Monrovian and Charles Manson follower, Leslie Van Houten, be granted a parole for her part in the 1969 killings of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. The final decision on whether to release her belongs to Governor Gavin Newsom, who denied her parole in 2019. https://is.gd/IfqfE3
Posted by Brad at 8/02/2020
