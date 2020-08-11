News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
--->>>>>
Sushi Nakata Review
Restaurant reviewer Merrill Schindler has a very positive review of the tiny Sushi Nakata restaurant, on the south side of Lime just east of Myrtle. Here:
https://shrtm.nu/YPR7
- Brad Haugaard
