School District to Consider Buying Anti-Virus 'Desk Guards', Delay Enforcing Dress Code

~ Buying $200,000 of "desk guards" at $77 apiece in preparation for the reopening of the elementary schools. The student desk guards "offer an additional
protective barrier for younger students, reminding them to social distance and
increase protection among students." They'll be paid for by the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund.
~ Delaying enforcement of the district's student dress policy for the 2020-21 school year.
- Brad Haugaard
That's pretty funny considering 25% of the kids at the elementary schools aren't in compliance with the dress code pre-covid. I'm not talking about free dress days either.ReplyDelete