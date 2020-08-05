News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School District to Consider Buying Anti-Virus 'Desk Guards', Delay Enforcing Dress Code

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/dcisDz) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Buying $200,000 of "desk guards" at $77 apiece in  preparation for the reopening of the elementary schools. The student desk guards "offer an additional
protective barrier for younger students, reminding them to social distance and
increase protection among students." They'll be paid for by the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund.

~ Delaying enforcement of the district's student dress policy for the 2020-21 school year.

- Brad Haugaard
  1. AnonymousAugust 5, 2020 at 6:51 PM

    That's pretty funny considering 25% of the kids at the elementary schools aren't in compliance with the dress code pre-covid. I'm not talking about free dress days either.

