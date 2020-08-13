News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
--->>>>>
Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants!
<<<<<---
--->>>>>
Online Church Services
<<<<<---
Monrovia Air Affected by Azusa Fire
Monrovia is being affected by gunky air from the Azusa fire. The brown you see here is poor quality air. The green is good quality.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
8/13/2020
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment