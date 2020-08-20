News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at B&C Teriyaki



Lunch at B&C Teriyaki, at the corner of Foothill and Madison. Got the Chicken Teriyaki Bowl for $6.35 and a small drink for $1.50. Cash only. A nice price for a good meal. 

- Brad Haugaard 
