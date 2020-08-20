News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at B&C Teriyaki
Lunch at B&C Teriyaki, at the corner of Foothill and Madison. Got the Chicken Teriyaki Bowl for $6.35 and a small drink for $1.50. Cash only. A nice price for a good meal.
- Brad Haugaard
8/20/2020
restaurants
