Fellowship Church Reports More Than $3 Million Income for First Six Months of 2020

Monrovia's Fellowship Church has released a financial report of its general fund for the first six months of 2020 which shows income of more than $3 million. (The 2019 numbers do not include $545,000 in special gifts to purchase the church's Huntington Drive building.)
The church reports that because of the pandemic, giving is down 4%, but that it was able to reduce its spending by 15%.
Also, it reports that it has moved its "accountability to the hands of a nationally recognized non-profit CPA firm called CapinCrouse. CapinCrouse performed reviews for 2018 and 2019, and is scheduled to perform a full audit for 2020. They present their findings to the Fellowship Board on an annual basis."
- Brad Haugaard
