Mosquito Warning and Win

The San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is hanging these alerts on front doors in Monrovia (we just got one). Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus were recently discovered in the San Gabriel Valley, Pomona to be exact.

While warning of the dangers and urging people to dump any containers of standing water, the district is actually celebrating its success against the mosquitoes. Coming up on World Mosquito Day, the district reports on its "Short Bites" blog, that, "it appears we've got the upper hand. Through the work of our stealthiest mosquito-fighting crew (A.K.A. You), mosquito numbers were down by 67% last week compared to 2019! A true win for World Mosquito Day."

- Brad Haugaard



  1. KellyAugust 24, 2020 at 2:38 PM

    TX ain't so lucky. The folks in charge are predicting a COVID, West Nile, and Flu fall season. go my flu shot. Stay safe Brad!!

    1. BradAugust 24, 2020 at 2:52 PM

      Thanks! Maybe you should move back. 😊

