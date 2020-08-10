News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Barney - It's Time to Settle Down

 

Nine-year-old Barney probably spent his entire life up until now on the streets, and now he's ready to live that cozy indoor life. Even though Barney isn't used to being around humans, he'll still meow and approach people briefly. We can't say for sure whether he'll ever be a lap cat, but with patience and love, Barney still has so much potential to be a wonderful pet. His fur may be a bit ragged, but his eyes are as bright as his future!

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)