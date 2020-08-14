Library Park Fountain Has Broken Pump; Canyon Park, Wilderness Areas Closed; And More

~ Monrovia Canyon Park and the Hillside Wilderness Preserve are closed through the weekend because of high temperatures and bad air quality.
~ The Library Park Fountain is broken. One of the fountain pumps failed and needs to be repaired. Feik says that, "we are anticipating that the fountain will be down for about the next 4 weeks."
~ LA County is offering COVID-19 Rent Relief to low-income renters who have struggled to pay their rent and/or who are behind on paying rent. More information at rentrelief.lacda.org
~ Monrovia Area Partnership (MAP) will hold an online meeting on August 22 at 11 a.m. to update the community on:
- Meet Your Monrovia Police Officers
- Mayor Tom Adams gives insight on the Monrovia Ad Hoc Committee
- Q&A with Monrovia City Manager, Dylan Feik
To register, click here: https://is.gd/7TV7pG
~ The Public Works team has pressure washed and painted the canopies of the bus stops along Huntington Drive.
- Brad Haugaard
