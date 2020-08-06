News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---
Monrovia Police: Fight on Bus Over Mask; Beemer Flasher; Not Speeding; People Drunk and High; Fake $100 Bills; Driver Sorry He Hit Cyclist; And So Forth...
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 408 service events, resulting in 75 investigations.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 31 at 7:44 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of Alta when he saw a male subject sleeping in his vehicle with a can of beer on the center console. When the subject was contacted, he was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. The beer can was empty. The subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vandalism
July 31 at 10:55 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of E. Maple when he saw fresh graffiti spray painted on a wall. Graffiti removal was notified.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 31 at 4:14 p.m., a caller reported a male subject sitting in his parked vehicle in a business parking lot in the 100 block of W. Huntington, and she said he appeared to be intoxicated. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was heavily intoxicated and officers determined he was unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
July 31 at 6:36 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a shoplifting incident that just occurred. A male subject entered the business, concealed merchandise, and then exited the store without making any attempt to pay for the items. The suspect was detained, and further investigation revealed he was also in possession of a controlled substance. The suspect was arrested.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspects Arrested
August 1 at 1:42 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling at a very low rate of speed, impeding traffic near the intersection of California and Huntington. A traffic stop was conducted. The investigation revealed the female driver was in possession of a controlled substance and the male passenger was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were arrested.
Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
August 1 at 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Genoa regarding a report of a suspicious subject checking door handles to various vehicles in the area. A female subject matching the description given was found and positively identified by witnesses. She was arrested for vehicle tampering.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
August 1 at 4:10 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling near Mayflower and Huntington without its headlights on during hours of darkness. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was found to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest. The driver was arrested for the warrants.
Grand Theft
August 1 at 9:31 a.m., an employee of a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that four days earlier a male subject had stolen a large dollar amount worth of merchandise. They did not call the police immediately to apprehend the suspect while he was committing the crime because they needed to obtain permission from their corporate headquarters to call the police. The investigation is continuing.
Battery
August 1 at 10:31 a.m., the driver of a public bus that was traveling along Huntington at Myrtle called police to report a fight. One of the passengers hit another passenger during an argument over not wearing a mask. The suspect then exited the bus and fled the area. Officers searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 1 at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a park in the 700 block of E. Lemon regarding an assault. The victim reported that the father of her children hit her. She had a large bruise on her cheek. The male suspect was arrested for domestic violence.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 1 at 6:57 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Eighth and Duarte regarding a suspicious vehicle parked along a red curb line. Officers made contact with the single occupant of the vehicle, who said he had been parked there for three hours waiting for his daughter. Further investigation revealed the occupant was in possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested.
Counterfeit Money
August 2 at 12:24 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington regarding two suspects in the drive-thru, attempting to pay with a counterfeit 100 dollar bill. The clerk kept the bill and called police. The suspects left prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 4:08 a.m., officers responded to a school in the 900 block of E. Lemon regarding a burglary alarm activation. While checking the classrooms, they found the door to a classroom ajar and a subject inside. The subject said he was looking for water and a place to relax. The school's principal responded and confirmed that nothing was missing and no damage had been done. Further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested.
Public Intoxication / Battery – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 11:23 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a subject urinating in public. Officers located the subject, who was extremely intoxicated and unable to care for himself. While attempting to take the suspect into custody for public intoxication, he spit in the face of one of the officers. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 12:18 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Myrtle and Palm regarding a male suspect in an older blue/gray BMW exposing himself to female subjects in the area. Officers located the suspect and he was positively identified by the victims. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 7:16 p.m., numerous calls were received by police dispatch reporting a heavily intoxicated man walking in the 200 block of W. Foothill. Officers located the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Traffic Offense / Stolen Property Located
August 4 at 6:53 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle commit several traffic violations near the intersection of Monterey and Huntington. The officer initiated a traffic stop. As the officer approached the driver, the vehicle fled the area. Officers searched the area and located the vehicle, unoccupied, near Myrtle and Pomona. The driver had fled the scene and was not located. An investigation revealed stolen property inside of the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
August 4 at 1:18 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia regarding a commercial burglary. The property manager realized someone had broken into the location sometime during the night and removed numerous key fobs to company vehicles. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 7:56 p.m., a caller reported a female subject vandalizing numerous vehicles and windows in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers checked the area and located the suspect. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Injury Traffic Collision
August 5 at 2:47 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling north on Primrose and entered the intersection of Primrose and Olive. A white sedan traveling west on Olive drove through the stop sign and collided into the bicyclist. The bicyclist was thrown to the ground by the impact. The driver pulled up next to the bicyclist on the ground and yelled that he was sorry, but did not stop and fled the area heading west. The bicyclist sustained minor injuries. The investigation is continuing.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
August 5 at 7:28 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation in the 700 block of W. Huntington. He initiated a traffic stop and saw there were three occupants in the vehicle. An investigation revealed all three were on parole for burglary and robbery. One of the subjects was wanted for a grand theft auto in Monrovia. She was arrested.
Posted by Brad at 8/06/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment