School Board to Consider Revised High School Music Courses, Garden Programs, Revised Budget

~ A revised high school stringed instruments course (https://is.gd/pjZ6Gc) and a revised Marching Band course (https://is.gd/4csgAw).
~ A contract with Food ED for an Elementary Garden and Food Education program for Bradoaks and Plymouth elementary schools. $6,000. https://is.gd/pRAZgB
~ Another contract with Food ED, this one to rehab garden areas at Santa Fe Middle School for $7,565, plus annual maintenance of $2,500. https://is.gd/0UDgm5
~ Approving a revised budget for the 2020-21 school year. Income $51.3 million; Expenditures $45.46 million. https://is.gd/rGuiES
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment