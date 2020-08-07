News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

School Board to Consider Revised High School Music Courses, Garden Programs, Revised Budget

At its next meeting (https://is.gd/7h0AF8) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ A revised high school stringed instruments course (https://is.gd/pjZ6Gc) and a revised Marching Band course (https://is.gd/4csgAw).

~ A contract with Food ED for an Elementary Garden and Food Education program for Bradoaks and Plymouth elementary schools. $6,000. https://is.gd/pRAZgB

~ Another contract with Food ED, this one to rehab garden areas at Santa Fe Middle School for $7,565, plus annual maintenance of $2,500. https://is.gd/0UDgm5

~ Approving a revised budget for the 2020-21 school year. Income $51.3 million; Expenditures $45.46 million. https://is.gd/rGuiES

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)