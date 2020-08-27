News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Travel Switches to Online
Monrovia Travel Service, at the corner of Myrtle and Lime, is closing its storefront and switching to online and telephone. On request, agents will meet with clients in person.
- Brad Haugaard
8/27/2020
