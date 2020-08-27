News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Travel Switches to Online


Monrovia Travel Service, at the corner of Myrtle and Lime, is closing its storefront and switching to online and telephone. On request, agents will meet with clients in person. https://is.gd/iD629M

- Brad Haugaard

