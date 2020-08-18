News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

COVID Testing Available in Monrovia Tuesdays and Fridays

Drive-through (stay in your car) COVID testing for symptomatic and non-symptomatic people is now available at Monrovia Health Center, at 330 W. Maple Avenue. Results available in 2 - 3 business days. 

Testing is available on Tuesdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call (626) 256-1600, from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

- Brad Haugaard
