COVID Testing Available in Monrovia Tuesdays and Fridays
Drive-through (stay in your car) COVID testing for symptomatic and non-symptomatic people is now available at Monrovia Health Center, at 330 W. Maple Avenue. Results available in 2 - 3 business days.
Testing is available on Tuesdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call (626) 256-1600, from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
8/18/2020
