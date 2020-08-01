See Dual Spacecraft This Evening

|8:45 p.m.
|10:21 p.m.
Old Town Sidewalk Astronomers says the crew of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that docked at the International Space Station a few months ago is returning to earth tonight, and you can see the Dragon capsule and the space station go past simultaneously.
There will be two passes, the first at 8:45 p.m. (which will fly from the northwest to the east), and the second pass is at 10:21 p.m. will be from northwest to southeast.
Old Town Sidewalk Astronomers says that, "Seeing both spacecraft go over simultaneously at 17,500 MPH and 220 miles up is super cool, so check it out tonight!"
- Brad Haugaard
