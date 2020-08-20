Monrovia Police: She's Busted, He Escapes With Loot; Keys Left in Ignition for Five Minutes - Surprise! Car Gone; Employee Notices Keys Gone, Goes to His Car Just in Time to Stop Suspect; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 365 service events, resulting in 58 investigations.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspects Arrested
August 13 at 12:55 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington when he saw a suspicious vehicle occupied by two subjects parked near a closed business. The officer contacted the subjects and saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. An investigation revealed one of the subjects was on Post Release Community Supervision. A search of the vehicle resulted in the officers finding a controlled substance and prescription medications not belonging to either subjects. Both subjects were placed under arrest.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 12:49 p.m., security for a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported he had detained a male subject who shoplifted from the store. The subject left the store with merchandise he did not pay for and was taken into custody by store loss prevention. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The subject was arrested.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Unlawful Possession of Credit Card – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 7:16 p.m., officers responded to the report of a subject loitering in the 700 block of W. Foothill. The subject was contacted and further investigation revealed he was in possession of someone else’s credit card and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested for the charges.
Vehicle Burglary
August 14 at 8:39 a.m., a resident in the 1800 block of Sixth Avenue called police to report that her vehicle had been burglarized two days prior. The suspect broke her car window to gain entry and took the victim’s purse, which had been left in the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 14 at 9:06 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Walnut walked outside his home and discovered someone had taken his pickup truck sometime during the night. Officers searched the area for the vehicle, but did not locate it. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
August 14 at 10:54 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Los Angeles discovered someone removed the catalytic converter from his vehicle sometime during this night. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision / Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 11:58 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of Mayflower and Genoa. Upon arrival, they saw the two vehicles involved blocking the roadway. An officer recognized one of the drivers from previous encounters. Further investigation revealed the vehicle he was driving was stolen. He was arrested, but complained of pain. The suspect was released on a citation and transported to a hospital for treatment. The stolen vehicle was recovered.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 2:32 p.m., security for a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to say a subject was inside the business concealing property and was about to leave. Officers arrived and contacted the subject as he exited with the unpurchased property. The property was recovered and the subject was arrested.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 6:59 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a male and female subject that left the store without paying for merchandise. Store security was able to detain the female suspect, but the male suspect fled with the merchandise. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The female suspect was placed under arrest. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 16 at 8:25 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. Huntington regarding a male and female couple involved in an argument. Investigation revealed that the male subject choked and pushed the female against a wall, causing an injury. The male was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
August 16 at 6:35 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of W. Duarte. The victim left his keys in the ignition and walked away from the vehicle for approximately five minutes. When he returned, his vehicle was gone. Officers responded and checked the area for the vehicle, but did not located it. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
August 16 at 8:55 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Encino regarding neighbors fighting over money. Both parties physically injured the other. Initially, both parties did not want prosecution, but one half later changed his mind. A verified complaint request was filed with the District Attorney’s office.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 16 at 9:00 p.m., an officer patrolling the 900 block of W. Huntington saw a subject loitering inside a hotel parking lot. The officer contacted the subject and saw the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
August 17 at 1:32 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Colorado regarding subjects loitering inside an elementary school. Upon arrival, the subjects fled in a vehicle, but were stopped by another officer. A broken window was discovered at the school and the investigation resulted in one of the subjects being arrested for vandalism.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
August 17 at 12:32 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain was assisting a customer with a product and placed his personal keys down. The customer picked up the keys and left the area. The employee realized he was missing his keys and went out to his vehicle. He found the customer sitting in his vehicle about to start it. He pulled the subject out of his vehicle and demanded his keys back. The subject returned the keys and left the scene on foot. Officers were notified and searched the area for the suspect, but were unsuccessful. The investigation is continuing.
Battery
August 17 at 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of E. Olive regarding a family disturbance. A male adult was intoxicated and battered his father-in-law. The father-in-law also battered the intoxicated subject in self-defense. A verified complaint request was filed with the District Attorney’s office.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
August 18 at 8:05 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 500 block of W. Huntington when he saw a subject loitering in a parking lot. He contacted the subject and discovered the subject had a warrant for his arrest. While speaking to the subject, the subject’s girlfriend arrived. The subject then attempted to pass his girlfriend an item, which was intercepted by the officer. The item was discovered to be a bag containing multiple controlled substances. The subject was arrested.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 19 at 3:12 p.m., a driver was heading east on Almond when he collided with a parked vehicle near Almond’s intersection at Shamrock. The driver exited the vehicle and began walking away from the scene of the accident. Officers arrived and located the driver down the street and found he had sustained no injuries. Officers spoke with the driver and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was arrested for driving under the influence and held for a sobering period.
