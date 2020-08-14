News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
--->>>>>
Online Church Services
<<<<<---
School District Releases Back-to-School Roadmap
The Monrovia School District has released its "2020-21 Back to School Roadmap." It includes information about:
Elementary and secondary school schedules
Student wellness
Mountain Park Independent Study
Special Education
Nutrition Services
Technology Support
Details:
https://is.gd/XwLuNK
