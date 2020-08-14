News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School District Releases Back-to-School Roadmap

The Monrovia School District has released its "2020-21 Back to School Roadmap." It includes information about:

  • Elementary and secondary school schedules
  • Student wellness
  • Mountain Park Independent Study
  • Special Education
  • Nutrition Services
  • Technology Support

Details: https://is.gd/XwLuNK

- Brad Haugaard

