City Council to Consider Supporting Anti-Rat Poison Bill, 'Nonmaterial' Fixes to Parking Restrictions

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/PhMTrQ) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...

~ Consider adopting a letter supporting Assembly Bill 1788, which would ban most uses of rodenticides containing such chemicals as brodifacoum, bromadiolone, difenacoum, and difethialone, which, the letter says, "are known to travel up the food chain and kill non-target animals, such as raptors, bobcats, foxes and mountain lions who consume the poisoned rats." https://is.gd/TrBwKy

~ A proposed revision of the "Monrovia Municipal Code Revising Regulations Related to Stopping, Standing, and Parking." The staff report says these are "minor, nonmaterial corrections that are in need of updating to ensure consistent enforcement of the parking restrictions throughout the City." https://is.gd/xDG3ED

- Brad Haugaard

