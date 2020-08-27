News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
--->>>>>
Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants!
<<<<<---
--->>>>>
Online Church Services
<<<<<---
Lunch at Le Roy’s
Lunch today at Le Roy’s Restaurant, on the north side of Huntington just west of Mayflower. Got the Cold Plate for $10.75 and an iced tea for $3.20. A lot! and good.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
8/27/2020
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment