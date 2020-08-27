News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Le Roy’s

Lunch today at Le Roy’s Restaurant, on the north side of Huntington just west of Mayflower. Got the Cold Plate for $10.75 and an iced tea for $3.20. A lot! and good. 

- Brad Haugaard 
