Trader Joe's Will Stop 'Exoticizing' Other Cultures

Monrovia-based Trader Joe's is changing the labeling on some of its products, such as Trader Ming’s, Arabian Joe’s, Trader Jose’s, Trader Giotto’s and Trader Joe San, because such labels have been accused of being racist because they "exoticize" other cultures. https://is.gd/QopPvT
- Brad Haugaard
That really does not make sense. The idea of a Trader Joe is that person who travels the world, experiences the food of other cultures, and brings it back to share with others. This is getting unbelievable. People, just treat everyone courteously and respectfully. It is not that hard.ReplyDelete