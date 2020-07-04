News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

4th of July Decorating Contest Winners



The 2020 4th of July Home Decorating Contest and Old Town Monrovia Window Decorating Contest.

Home Contest Winners
  • Best Patriotic Display - 515 W. Colorado
  • Salute to Our Military Display - 751 E. Foothill Blvd.
  • Small Town USA Display - 126 Melrose Ave.
  • Most Spectacular - 380 Norumbega Dr. 
  • Judges Award - 210 Oaks Ave.

Business Contest Winners
  • Best Patriotic Display -Dream Decor, 505 S. Myrtle Ave.
  • Salute to Our Military Display - The Attic Events & Home Treasures, 312 S. Myrtle Ave.
  • Small Town USA Display - Neighborhood Pawn, 619 S. Myrtle Ave.
  • Most Spectacular - Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 517 S. Myrtle Ave.
  • Judges Award - Puff Monkey, 427 S. Myrtle Ave.

Brad Haugaard
