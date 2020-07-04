4th of July Decorating Contest Winners

The 2020 4th of July Home Decorating Contest and Old Town Monrovia Window Decorating Contest.
Home Contest Winners
- Best Patriotic Display - 515 W. Colorado
- Salute to Our Military Display - 751 E. Foothill Blvd.
- Small Town USA Display - 126 Melrose Ave.
- Most Spectacular - 380 Norumbega Dr.
- Judges Award - 210 Oaks Ave.
Business Contest Winners
- Best Patriotic Display -Dream Decor, 505 S. Myrtle Ave.
- Salute to Our Military Display - The Attic Events & Home Treasures, 312 S. Myrtle Ave.
- Small Town USA Display - Neighborhood Pawn, 619 S. Myrtle Ave.
- Most Spectacular - Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 517 S. Myrtle Ave.
- Judges Award - Puff Monkey, 427 S. Myrtle Ave.
