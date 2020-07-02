News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Santa Anita Family YMCA Delays Opening Until July 13
Y Executive Director Eric Boyd writes:
"I sincerely apologize for this disappointing news, but I hope you'll understand our rationale."
"We feel very good about the safety precautions and protocols on which we've trained our staff in preparation for re-opening. But our facility, quite frankly, still needs a few improvements before we feel that you, our Y family, can safely enjoy the full benefits of the healthy lifestyle activities we aim to offer. Our previous communications were sincere; just a little ambitious.
"That said, we will continue making the final necessary improvements to our facility (i.e. re-spacing equipment, power-washing select surfaces, etc.) in the coming days, and I look to our July 13th re-opening with great confidence. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding."
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 7/02/2020
