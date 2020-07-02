News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Santa Anita Family YMCA Delays Opening Until July 13

The Santa Anita Family YMCA was planning to reopen  on Monday, July 6. Not going to happen. The new date for reopening is Monday, July 13.

Y Executive Director Eric Boyd writes:

"I sincerely apologize for this disappointing news, but I hope you'll understand our rationale."

"We feel very good about the safety precautions and protocols on which we've trained our staff in preparation for re-opening. But our facility, quite frankly, still needs a few improvements before we feel that you, our Y family, can safely enjoy the full benefits of the healthy lifestyle activities we aim to offer. Our previous communications were sincere; just a little ambitious.

"That said, we will continue making the final necessary improvements to our facility (i.e. re-spacing equipment, power-washing select surfaces, etc.) in the coming days, and I look to our July 13th re-opening with great confidence.  Thank you for your continued patience and understanding."

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)