Citrus College Board Member Joanne Montgomery Will Not Seek Re-Election - Endorses Former Mayor Mary Ann Lutz

As a former elementary school teacher and educator, Montgomery has received countless awards and honors over her many years of service. "I love teaching, being an educator, and the college district. The only thing that brings me more joy is my family and I'm looking forward to spending more time with my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren," added Montgomery.
"Moving forward, I want to make sure I am leaving the district with stability and good governance, so I am endorsing former Monrovia Mayor Mary Ann Lutz to replace me. Mary Ann's extensive policy experience especially with budgets and spending will help the district weather the challenging economic times ahead. She is a dedicated public servant and community leader with the knowledge to lead the district forward."
Source: Press release
- Brad Haugaard
