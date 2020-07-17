City Council to Consider: Nominees to Equity Committee, Budget, Proposed Condo, Historic Landmarks

ttps://is.gd/BlatPh) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider appointing Rev. Neil Tadken, Edward Elizalde, Susie Ling, Henry Olivas, Jr., and Ruhiyyih Yullie to an ad hoc committee to look over city policies, procedures and practices to see if there are any systemic inequities in how the city treats people. https://is.gd/e3Tes4
~ Review the proposed 2020-21 budget. https://is.gd/cLD9Kq
~ Consider a conditional use permit to allow development of a six-unit, two-and-three-story condominum complex at at 910 S. Ivy, a bit south of Chestnut on the east side of Ivy. https://is.gd/rfJcpS
~ Consider declaring properties at 234 W. Greystone (https://is.gd/Aq6sk5) and 408 East Colorado (https://is.gd/mJ6LwY) as historic landmarks.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment