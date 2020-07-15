School Will Be 100% Online This Fall

https://youtu.be/1xdtMuh_BJI?t=7195
Why Board Member Gililland is upside down I don't know. ;-)
Board President Rob Hammond added in a Facebook post: "We all wanted to be able to welcome your children in August. We worked tirelessly to create a system that would sustain the increased traffic and interaction. While current conditions prevent us from implementing that plan on August 19, we will have it ready for the day conditions do allow it. We start school in this manner with every intention of having our students return as soon as safely possible."
Brad Haugaard
