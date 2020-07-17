School Board to Consider Committee to Check for Inequities; Zoom Subscription; Greening Campuses

https://is.gd/T9hrxp) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Creating a Policy Review Committee to "review district policies and procedures that may be a potential barrier to equity." https://is.gd/HbsMHh
~ Spending $18,000 for a one-year subscription for Zoom video conferencing software for the 2020-21 school year. https://is.gd/nfecsd
~ An agreement with AMIGOS, a California nonprofit, to implement an urban greening project on the campuses, including, "grass clearing, regrading to create concave rain gardens and bioswales, removal of grass, planting native and drought‐tolerant species, removing hardscape, installing permeable surfaces, installing trashcans, installing interpretive elements, and engaging local youth and their families in the design, installation, and monitoring. https://is.gd/nYBeYV
- Brad Haugaard
