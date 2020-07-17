News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School Board to Consider Committee to Check for Inequities; Zoom Subscription; Greening Campuses

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/T9hrxp) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Creating a Policy Review Committee to "review district policies and procedures that may be a potential barrier to equity." https://is.gd/HbsMHh

~ Spending $18,000 for a one-year subscription for Zoom video conferencing software for the 2020-21 school year. https://is.gd/nfecsd

~ An agreement with AMIGOS, a California nonprofit, to implement an urban greening project on the campuses, including, "grass clearing, regrading to create concave rain gardens and bioswales, removal of grass, planting native  and drought‐tolerant  species, removing  hardscape, installing  permeable surfaces, installing trashcans, installing  interpretive  elements, and engaging  local youth and  their families in the design, installation, and monitoring. https://is.gd/nYBeYV

- Brad Haugaard
