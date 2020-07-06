News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Mountain Lion Dies :-(
The injured mountain lion that was caught under a house in Monrovia has died.
https://is.gd/b3ggk2
- Brad Haugaard
7/06/2020
