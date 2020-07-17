Free Money - If You Qualify; Online Water Safety Information

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ If you are "income eligible" and have had your income affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, you can apply for a one-time payment of up to $500 for rental assistance and for a one-time payment of up to $150 for utility assistance, paid for by the federal government. The city will begin accepting applications this Monday, July 20, through Thursday, July 30. Details: https://is.gd/btm0ys
~ The Red Cross wants to help parents, caregivers and kids to learn about water safety. If your child is not able to take formal swim lessons right now, you can still help them learn to be safer around backyard pools, ponds or other natural bodies of water. Videos and activity sheets for kids and free online courses for adults, here: https://is.gd/w4qnvp
- Brad Haugaard
